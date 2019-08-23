COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A private Catholic high school is South Carolina has unveiled a new slogan after a student was accused of making racist videos and threatening his school.
The State newspaper reports the new motto for Cardinal Newman was proposed by a group of seniors and revealed Thursday to say, “We learn. We love. We Grow. We Stand As One.”
Principal Robert Loia says in a statement that the school of about 500 students held an assembly on the first day of school on the threats and racist videos made by a white 16-year-old.
The teen was arrested in July and charged as a juvenile with making student threats. He has since been expelled. Loia says additional counselors were introduced to the school during the assembly in response.
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com