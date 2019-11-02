ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Champions of a Florida constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons are launching a statewide bus tour to encourage them to vote.
Members of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition are holding a rally in Orlando Saturday and then starting their tour by taking former felons to an election supervisor’s office for early voting in local elections.
The bus then travels to a high school football game in Belle Glade where organizers will encourage felons to vote.
The tour through Florida lasts through most of November.
Most Read Stories
- UW College Republicans deemed 'inappropriate,' will not be recognized as official chapter
- Snoqualmie Tribe buys Salish Lodge and adjacent land for $125 million, halting nearby development
- Seniors: Your higher-dose flu vaccine is coming to pharmacies later than usual. Here’s why, and what to do.
- Thanksgiving, Julia Child’s way
- Seahawks claim star wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers
As many as 1.4 million felons regained voting privileges under a constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by voters last fall.
But the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year passed a bill stipulating that felons must pay all fines to complete their sentences.