RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 20 points to help Richmond defeat Saint Louis 81-78 on Tuesday night.

Burton added nine rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Matt Grace scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Jason Nelson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens (18-10, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Gibson Jimerson added 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Louis. In addition, Javon Pickett had 10 points.

___

