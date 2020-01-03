CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Friday that they were still waiting to interview a woman suspected of killing her two young sons, stabbing one and throwing the other from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself.

According to the department’s press office, the 20-year-old woman remains in critical condition, as does a 70-year-old man believed to be her grandfather who was found in the apartment Thursday with stab wounds.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the child who was thrown out the window as 7-month-old Ameer Newell, and identified he child found in the bathtub with severe lacerations and badly burned by scalding water, as 2-year-old Johntavis Newell. Autopsies for both boys were scheduled for Friday

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Friday confirmed that the brothers are sons of the woman, whose name has not been released.

The boys were found early Thursday after a 911 call was made regarding a person on the street outside the apartment in the South Shore neighborhood of the city’s South Side. When police arrived they found the younger child and the woman outside before discovering the older boy and the 70-year-old man in the apartment.

Guglielmi said the man told the officers that the woman had stabbed him before she threw one toddler out the window. He said on Friday that detectives had not been able to interview him or the boys’ mother.