JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamon Battle scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat East Tennessee State 74-73 on Saturday night.
Battle also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (8-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Drew Pember pitched in with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Justice Smith led the way for the Buccaneers (4-8) with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Deanthony Tipler and Jalen Haynes both scored 13.
