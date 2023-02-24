JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, keeping him from hitting free agency next month.

Beathard spent the last two seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. He played in six games, with most of the work coming in mop-up duty. He’s 2-10 as an NFL starter, with all 12 starts coming during his three seasons with San Francisco.

The grandson of longtime NFL general manager Bobby Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million deal with Jacksonville in March 2021 — a month before the Jaguars chose Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

Beathard has completed 300 of 510 passes for 3,537 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2017.

