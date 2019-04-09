Author Rick Reilly claims President Donald Trump learned to cheat at golf from hustlers on a tough Philadelphia municipal course and once he got started he never looked back.
Reilly, author of “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” tells PodcastOne Sports Now co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that the president not only cheats at golf but boasts of championships he never won.
“Somehow he got the idea that you’ve got to cheat your opponent before he cheats you,” Reilly said. “He took that to the country clubs and never stopped cheating.”
Also on the show, a review of the men’s and women’s NCAA title games and a Masters preview with Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson.
