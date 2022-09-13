Police and the fire marshal from Vancouver, Washington, were called to the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and her husband, Terry Ogle, Monday night.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the homeowner, apparently Terry Ogle, confronted an individual who was setting a fire near the garage, and the suspect ran away.

The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire, police said. Police set up containment and conducted a K-9 track, but the suspect was not immediately located.

The first dispatch, for an arson investigation, was made at 9:14 p.m. Two minutes later, police were called to the home, which is in the Shumway neighborhood north of downtown.

The mayor was at the Vancouver City Council meeting as the events unfolded; there was no indication she was aware that police and fire investigators were at her house. Her husband was seen at the home.

A Columbian reporter at the scene saw yellow tape and a deputy fire marshal examining the north side of the two story-garage, which contains an apartment.

There was no indication that any of the activities had to do with McEnerny-Ogle’s political office.