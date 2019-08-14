SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — An Army veteran pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old boy who the suspect said refused to remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo in Montana.
Attorney Lance Jasper has told the Missoulian that defendant Curt Brockway, a 39-year-old veteran with a traumatic brain injury from an automobile crash, believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do.
Brockway told investigators the boy cursed at him when he asked him to remove his hat.
Witnesses have said Brockway picked the boy up by his neck and slammed him to the ground. Court records say the boy suffered a skull fracture.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and more join Sounders ownership WATCH
- Southwest, a stalwart Boeing 737 MAX customer, eyes other jets
- 'Get out of this lane!' Seattle transit riders wave cars out of bus lane
- It’s time for sunshine, moderate temps, and the Perseid meteor shower. Here’s how to see it.
- Seattle police criticized for arrest of crying 13-year-old girl who used wrong 'chalk paint' during climate-change protest
Brockway, of Superior, Montana, entered his plea Wednesday in the Aug. 3 encounter.
He remains free without bond. His next hearing is Oct. 23.