The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Arlington man, who was killed when a verbal altercation turned violent Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence assault involving a weapon outside a home in the 19900 block of 127th Avenue at about 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

A 51-year-old man was found dead with an injury to the neck, according to the release.

Detectives discovered the victim was struck by an edged weapon when an argument, involving the victim, a 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, escalated outside the home they all reside in, the release said.

The 31-year-old man was arrested a few blocks away and was taken to the Snohomish County Jail where he was booked on investigation of second-degree murder in a domestic violence situation, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available.