PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Terrance Ford Jr. had 25 points in Arkansas State’s 86-69 victory against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Ford added five assists for the 13th-seeded Red Wolves (13-19). Markise Davis added 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line.

The 12th-seeded Chanticleers (11-20) were led by Antonio Daye Jr., who posted 24 points and five assists. Coastal Carolina also got 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Essam Mostafa. In addition, Jomaru Brown finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Arkansas State took the lead with 10:43 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-30 at halftime, with Davis racking up 14 points. Arkansas State extended its lead to 84-67 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run.

Arkansas State plays fifth-seeded Troy on Thursday.

