IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Roddie Anderson III scored 25 points to propel UC San Diego to a 99-91 upset victory over UC Irvine on Thursday night.

Anderson added three steals for the Tritons (10-19, 5-12 Big West Conference). Bryce Pope sank 11 of 12 free throws and scored 24 . Francis Nwaokorie buried five 3-pointers and scored 22.

Dawson Baker finished with 33 points and three steals to pace the Anteaters (20-9, 13-4), who had a five-game win streak end. DJ Davis added 19 points and Justin Hohn scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UC San Diego hosts UC Santa Barbara, while UC Irvine travels to play Hawaii.

