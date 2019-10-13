LINZ, Austria (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.
The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.
Gauff had earlier called Linz “my little lucky place” and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.
___
Most Read Stories
- 'The Fabulous Baker Boys,' now 30, elegantly captured a bygone Seattle, even as we've moved on
- When is daylight saving time? Do you need to turn clock back in Washington, given the new law? Your questions answered
- How a trailer parked by coincidence in front of a Seattle councilmember's house set off a political spectacle
- Underlying that West Seattle trailer freakout was a fantasy about Seattle and homelessness | Danny Westneat
- How the Seahawks can position themselves atop the NFC by the end of the weekend | Analysis
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports