TULSA, Okla. (AP) — American Airlines says it’s adding 400 jobs at its Tulsa maintenance facility, marking what an airline official calls the largest workforce addition to that base in over a decade.
Airline officials told The Associated Press that about 330 of the new positions will be filled by mechanics who have the potential to earn six figures as they accrue seniority. The remaining positions will be offered at a lower salary.
The Tech Ops Tulsa facility already employs 5,200 people.
The new mechanics will focus on aircraft overhaul, landing gear overhaul for some Boeing planes and engine maintenance for select aircraft.
Erik Olund is the managing director of base maintenance. Olund says hiring will take place over the next four months.
American Airlines is based in Fort Worth, Texas.