CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Shelter dogs hoping to find families had been allowed to visit a Tennessee courthouse, but the pooches aren’t allowed in anymore due to allergy worries.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Hamilton County commissioners reversed their decision to let shelter dogs from McKamey Animal Center and the Humane Educational Society visit the clerk and master’s office.
Commissioners voted last week to let in the dogs, then voted 9-0 Wednesday to end the policy.
Anne Fricker, county chief probate deputy, had proposed the idea. She defended it, saying two service dogs were already in the office this week.
Commissioner Greg Martin said it’s not in the county’s best interest to have non-service animals there. He assured the vote wasn’t a stance about disliking dogs.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com