WENATCHEE — Heavy wildfire smoke reduced air quality throughout much of Chelan County to hazardous levels Monday.

At 10 a.m., the worst air quality was measured near Plain where the air quality index reached a “hazardous” 423, according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies. Leavenworth was almost on par with its neighbors to the north with “hazardous” AQI ratings of 422 and 372.

A “good” AQI rating ranges from 0-50.

Cashmere air quality was “very unhealthy” with an AQI rating of 271. Sunnyslope had an AQI of 415, and Wenatchee had “hazardous” ratings near No. 2 Canyon Road — 381 AQI — and at Central Washington Hospital — 322 AQI — and a “very unhealthy” rating on Fifth Street — 250 AQI.

Downtown Chelan was rated at “moderate” with an AQI of 75, but air quality worsened uplake and was rated at “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Stehekin.

Few measurements were available in Douglas County, but Orondo was rated at “unhealthy for sensitive groups” with an AQI of 144 and Waterville was considered “moderate” with an AQI of 82.

The dubious title of worst air quality Monday in the Pacific Northwest appeared to belong to La Pine, Oregon, where AQI was measured at 609. La Pine is about 22 miles east of the 87,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest.