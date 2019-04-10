BALTIMORE (AP) — Close advisers to embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh say she’s still recovering from a serious case of pneumonia.
The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Catherine Pugh continues to convalesce at home and is under doctors’ supervision. Pugh’s personal attorney, Steven Silverman, added that “her doctors are confident she will recover her health and strength in due course.”
Pugh abruptly took leave more than a week ago. Since then, a scandal involving her sale of children’s books to high-profile clients has only intensified.
Her books were sold to a hospital network she once helped to oversee and to a major health plan that does business with the city.
The state prosecutor’s office has started an investigation. Several city officials have called for her resignation.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com