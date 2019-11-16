SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five members of a family, including three young boys, have died and another boy was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.
Lt. Matt Dobbs said officers responded to a report of arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired inside a house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Saturday morning.
He said when officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. His condition has not been released.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle area's 10 best bites of 2019: Our restaurant critics share the dishes they loved the most VIEW
- Boeing abandons its failed fuselage robots on the 777X, handing the job back to machinists WATCH
- Megan Rapinoe won a Woman of the Year award. She thanked Colin Kaepernick.
- WSDOT told drivers to bail out of the tunnel the other morning. Nobody did.
- Just as rain comes into the forecast, Seattle is named the nation's 'gloomiest city'
Dobbs said investigators found a gun in the house. Police believe the shooter was one of the deceased.