A search continues for a 4-year-old boy who went missing around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Yakima’s Sarg Hubbard Park.

Lucian was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.

The boy’s family searched for 15 minutes before calling the Yakima Police Department at 7:30 p.m.

Twenty Yakima police officers, three Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, two Washington State Patrol officers and the Yakima Office of Emergency Management searched the park, using two drones and dogs.

The Yakima County sheriff’s search and rescue team is now in charge of the search.

In an address at Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray asked citizens to not help the search at the park but to be on the lookout for the boy. Murray also said they will let the community know if help is wanted.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department sent a helicopter to help the search.

The Yakima Sheriff’s Department can be contacted at 509-575-2500 with any information or tips.

—

Sara Shields at sshields@yakimaherald.com.