A 17-year-old boy was found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning in Renton, according to the Renton Police Department.

Dets onscene near 4300 Blk NE 4th for a homicide invest. Victim is 17 yr old male who suffered gunshots wounds. Spare details re: what transpired prior to shooting. Investigators continuing to interview witnesses onscene. /clm pic.twitter.com/tQjzV4xQlP — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) May 6, 2023

Detectives were on scene investigating in the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street in Renton, where the boy was found, according to a message the police department posted on Twitter just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police were trying to determine what led to the shooting, the tweet said.

Renton police did not immediately return a request for comment from The Seattle Times.

This story will be updated.