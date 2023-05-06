A 17-year-old boy was found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning in Renton, according to the Renton Police Department.
Detectives were on scene investigating in the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street in Renton, where the boy was found, according to a message the police department posted on Twitter just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police were trying to determine what led to the shooting, the tweet said.
Renton police did not immediately return a request for comment from The Seattle Times.
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.