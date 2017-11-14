PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island zoo says the oldest Masai giraffe in captivity in North America has died.
Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence says the 26-year-old giraffe was named Amber and died Tuesday morning.
Amber had lost her sight due to cataracts over the past year. She had recently become unable to maneuver properly in her exhibit, leading to the zoo staff’s decision to euthanize her.
The giraffe was born in Cleveland in 1991. She went to the Roger Williams zoo in 1992.
Zoo spokeswoman Diane Nahabedian says the median life expectancy for a giraffe in captivity is about 17 years.
Masai giraffes are native to eastern Africa and can grow up to 17 feet tall and weigh 1,700 pounds. The spokeswoman says three other Masai giraffes remain at the zoo.