NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A male white rhino has arrived at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, with zoo keepers hoping it will breed with two females there.

WAVY-TV reported Thursday that 11-year-old Sibindi arrived over the weekend. He came from the White Oak Conservation Center in Florida, which is north of Jacksonville.

Virginia Zoo executive director Greg Bockheim said less than 20,000 white rhinos are left in the wild. He said he hopes the breeding at the zoo would “contribute to the future of the species.”

Biologists said there were more than 70,000 white rhinos in the wild in the 1960s.

Sibindi weighs about 3,800 pounds (1724 kilograms) and is 6 feet (1.83 meters) tall. He is in currently in quarantine. But visitors can view him in the rhino house.

