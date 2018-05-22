MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke reiterated his support for addressing a maintenance backlog at national parks during a visit to the one named for the U.S. president known for being a champion of conservation.

Zinke on Tuesday toured the Peaceful Valley Ranch at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, a former dude ranch that’s on the National Register of Historic Places but in disrepair. Zinke says it exemplifies the types of projects needed at parks nationwide.

The Interior Department is trying to address an $11.7 billion maintenance backlog in national parks. Zinke supports The National Park Restoration Act in Congress, which would use federal energy revenue to provide up to $18 billion to address deferred maintenance.

Some civic and conservation groups question whether the proposal would provide consistent revenue for park projects.