TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona.

Interior Department officials say Zinke’s planned border visit over the weekend will include stops at Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

An announcement of the visit says Zinke plans to make an “on-the-ground assessment” of the refuge and tour the monument.

Both facilities are under Zinke’s department. They’re located within the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which is a busy crossing point for drug smugglers and people entering the United States illegally.

The National Mining Association says it will meet with Zinke on Monday morning around Phoenix. Zinke also has a planned discussion later that day with tribal leaders and a press briefing on the impact of opioids in American Indian communities.