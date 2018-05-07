SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say George Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker.
Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30 arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.
A sheriff’s report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z.
Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
The records don’t list an attorney for Zimmerman.
Zimmerman identifies himself as Hispanic. The former neighborhood watch volunteer fatally shot the 17-year-old Martin in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. He was acquitted of all charges. Martin was black.