HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe has reconciled with the man who replaced him.

The 94-year-old Mugabe had refused to recognize the rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and said before the July 30 election that he wouldn’t vote for the ruling party. But Mugabe on Thursday said he accepted Mnangagwa’s leadership because the election results legitimized his authority.

Mugabe said that “we have accepted the result” and “we will continue respecting the will of the people.”

He made the remarks to mourners after death of the mother of his wife, Grace.

Mnangagwa, a former confidant of Mugabe, replaced him in November after what the ousted leader described as a military coup.

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleged that Mnangagwa’s election victory was fraudulent, though a court dismissed its challenge to the outcome.