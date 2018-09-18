HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s opposition has walked out of parliament during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state of the nation address as politics remain tense after a disputed election.

MDC party lawmakers say the president was not legitimately elected on July 30.

Tuesday’s speech was Mnangagwa’s first to parliament since the election many hoped would set the impoverished southern African nation on a new course after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa vowed to fight an outbreak of the “medieval” disease of cholera that has killed 31 people, with over 5,000 cases reported. He said his government would modernize collapsing health facilities and improve water and sanitation infrastructure.

The president also committed his government to resolving worsening economic problems and fighting corruption while continuing to use a multi-currency system dominated by U.S. dollars.