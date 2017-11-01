HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe says the country could resume executions in response to rising murder rates.
The last execution in the southern African nation was in 2005.
Mugabe said Wednesday that although his cabinet is divided on the issue, he favors a resumption of executions. “Let’s restore the death penalty,” he said.
He did not say when it could happen.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
Zimbabwe’s law allows for the death penalty for people convicted of murder “in aggravating circumstances.” Women and offenders younger than 17 and older than 70 are exempt.
Official figures say over 90 prisoners are on death row.
The hangman’s job has been vacant for over a decade, but justice ministry permanent secretary Virgina Mabhiza last month said recent months have seen a “flood” of applications in the economically struggling nation.