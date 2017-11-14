Nation & World Zimbabwe’s army warns that any provocation ‘will be met with an appropriate response’ Originally published November 14, 2017 at 7:48 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s army warns that any provocation ‘will be met with an appropriate response’ The Associated Press Next StoryChina will send a high-level envoy to North Korea on Friday, days after President Xi Jinping met with Trump Previous StoryColorado authorities identify body found in Runyon Lake