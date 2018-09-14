HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition says it has postponed an event to affirm its leader as the country’s “duly elected president” because of a deadly cholera outbreak in the capital.
The announcement by the Movement for Democratic Change party comes after the government banned “public gatherings” in Harare to help curb the outbreak.
The opposition on Saturday had planned an “inauguration” of Nelson Chamisa after losing disputed elections. He would be the latest African politician to hold a ceremony of defiance while claiming the presidency.
The MDC party says the event will occur “on a later date.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Threat becomes reality': Florence begins days of rain, wind WATCH
- One of first women in infantry to be discharged from Marines
- 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes VIEW
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump turns back to Maria, falsely says Dems inflated toll
Chamisa narrowly lost the July 30 election, the first after the fall of decades-long leader Robert Mugabe. A legal challenge to the results was rejected by the Constitutional Court.