POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Immigration officials are preparing to deport a Zimbabwe man who has been living in Pocatello for 15 years and has a child with a U.S. citizen.
Chris Matimba’s lawyer Chris Christensen says his client will be deported in two weeks.
The Idaho State Journal reports Chris Matimba was detained and arrested June 5 at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Application Support Center in Idaho Falls during a routine meeting to request an extension on an order to stay in the country.
His wife, Deon Matimba, says he was denied a stay of deportation or removal application that has been previously approved for 12 years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dry ice exposure leads to death of Dippin' Dots deliveryman's mother in Pierce County
- New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened VIEW
- Entire police force suspended after N Carolina chief charged
- Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'
- Trump administration must stop giving psychotropic drugs to migrant children without consent, judge rules
Chris Matimba previously faced deportation around 2007 for a misdemeanor criminal conviction of domestic violence. The charge was dismissed in court, but it still triggered an order of deportation.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com