HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s capital is unusually quiet hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the national election, which began with a peaceful vote Monday but turned deadly when the military rolled into the streets 48 hours later.

Harare’s deserted roads appear to be free from the troops that circulated Thursday. Water cannons and police remain present, however, at the headquarters of the main opposition party, a day after authorities raided it.

The opposition says it will challenge in court the results of the election, which Mnangagwa won with just over 50 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Twitter says “unverified fake results” were announced.

Vendor Roy Mukwena says Mnangagwa “won by force. No, I’m not happy, just because these elections were not free and fair.”