Nation & World Zimbabwe army spokesman on state broadcaster says 'this is not a military takeover' Originally published November 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm By The Associated Press HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe army spokesman on state broadcaster says 'this is not a military takeover'