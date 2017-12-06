MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state legislator accused of sexual misconduct says he has the constitutional right to “due process” in defending himself against the allegations made by two women.

Rep. Josh Zepnick was stripped of his Assembly committee assignments Tuesday, a move Zepnick says he hopes is only temporary. In a statement, Zepnick criticizes “anonymous allegations all being done through news media reports.”

The Capital Times newspaper reported that two women who requested anonymity accuse Zepnick of forcing himself on them. One woman told the newspaper she was working at the state Democratic convention in 2015 when a drunken Zepnick kissed her. The newspaper described the other woman as a former legislative staffer. She said a drunken Zepnick kissed her during a 2011 party for a state Senate recall candidate.