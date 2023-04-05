WARSAW, Poland — Feted as a hero who is saving Europe from Russia’s maw, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, on his first official visit to Poland, on Wednesday cemented a new axis of shared interests and military power that is pushing Europe’s center of geopolitical gravity eastward.

The Ukrainian leader, who traded his signature olive green sweatshirt for a more formal black one, won strong backing from Polish leaders for his country’s rapid entry into NATO — still a remote prospect given the wariness of Western European members — and signed a deal paving the way for the joint production of arms and ammunition.

While scattered street protests by Polish farmers angry at a glut of Ukrainian grain introduced a sour note — and prompted the resignation of Poland’s agriculture minister shortly after Zelenskyy arrived — the Ukrainian leader received a rapturous reception in Warsaw, the Polish capital, bedecked with the flags of the two neighbors.

A crowd that gathered outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle on Wednesday evening to hear a speech by Zelenskyy shouted, “Glory to Ukraine” — a patriotic chant that has animated his country’s resistance to Russia’s military onslaught — when the Ukrainian leader mounted the podium. He responded, “Glory to the heroes.”

The chant was for decades taboo in Poland because of its associations with Ukrainian nationalists who, before and during World War II, massacred tens of thousands of Poles in western Ukraine, which used to be Polish territory.

Old enmities have now been mostly glossed over because the two countries share what Zelenskyy, in an emotional speech thanking the Polish people for their robust support against Moscow and for sheltering millions of refugees, described as their “common enemy” — President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his predecessors in the Kremlin.

“He will be responsible for the rest of his life here on Earth” for a host of atrocities, Zelenskyy said of Putin.

The setting, the Royal Castle, rebuilt after the near-total destruction of Warsaw during World War II, is a potent symbol of Poland’s postwar revival.

“Just as Polish society managed to rebuild the Royal Castle, so Ukraine, with our support, with the support of the Western community, all countries and people of goodwill, will rebuild more beautiful than it was because of Russian aggression,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

Ukraine is paying a horrific price for resisting Putin’s invasion, as are Russia’s own forces, most acutely in more than seven months of fighting in and around the city of Bakhmut that Western analysts say has claimed tens of thousands of lives. At a news conference in Warsaw, Zelenskyy said that Russia had not managed to dislodge Bakhmut’s defenders, but that a withdrawal remained a possibility if Ukrainian forces were surrounded.

Polish leaders stuck to a message of undiluted optimism in relation to Ukraine’s prospects and its role in saving Europe from what Duda called the “deluge of Russian imperialism.”

Describing Ukraine as a “shield for Poland and for the whole of Europe,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier in the day that “Ukrainians have written their program for the future on the barricades with their blood: They want to be in NATO; they want to be part of the European Union.”

Poland, Morawiecki added, “strongly supports these aspirations, because we know that when Ukraine is in NATO, we will be even safer.”

Zelenskyy started his visit with a welcoming ceremony featuring an honor guard and a military band at the presidential palace. Pageantry gave way to a day of meetings with Polish leaders focused on military cooperation and how to advance Ukraine’s entry into both NATO and the European Union, which last year granted it “candidate” status.

With the U.S.-led military alliance highly unlikely to admit Ukraine any time soon, Duda said that Warsaw would push NATO leaders to provide “additional security guarantees” for it when they meet for their annual summit this summer.

He did not specify what these would be, saying only that they would serve as a “prelude” to full membership, a goal “in which Poland strongly supports Ukraine all the time.”

The linchpin of NATO’s eastern flank, Poland has acquired significant new clout within the alliance since Putin ordered the start of what he called a “special military operation” against Ukraine 13 months ago. Poland has by far the largest population and military of any NATO member bordering Russia; it is one of only seven countries in the 31-nation alliance that meets its military spending targets.

Poland has raised its defense budget far beyond the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product while urging laggards like Germany to do the same. It has also been a vocal force in goading other European countries to step up their military aid to Ukraine, including modern German-made battle tanks and Soviet-designed warplanes. Poland recently delivered on a pledge it made last month to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, the first country to supply Ukraine such aircraft since the war started.

Shortly before Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, joined the Polish defense ministry at a military base in Powidz, west of the capital, for the ceremonial opening of a huge warehouse complex built to store U.S. tanks and other hardware. Brzezinski described it as “the largest single infrastructure project funded by NATO in 30 years.”

Putin has long protested NATO’s expansion into former Soviet republics and satellite states as aggression against Russia, and has said that keeping Ukraine out of the alliance was one of the main goals of his full-scale invasion. Instead, it has solidified the alliance and persuaded Finland and Sweden that they should join.

The war has “brought Poland and the United States closer together for a common cause,” Brzezinski said. The U.S. Army last month opened its first permanent garrison in Poland.

“Today we are continuing to expand on a lasting U.S. military footprint in Poland,” Brzezinski said.

Zelenskyy had stopped off in Poland twice since Russia sent tanks and troops storming into Ukraine from three directions last year, but his trip Wednesday was the first enveloped in the pomp and formal pageantry of the Polish state.

It came at a sensitive time for both countries, with Ukraine gearing up for an expected spring offensive and the Polish government under pressure from farmers — angry about a flood of Ukrainian farm products — and growing, though still minority, public support for a far-right political party that has been highly critical of Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed farmers’ complaints that Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products were threatening their livelihood and had reached an agreement with Polish officials on ways to solve the problem. He did not specify how.

“We have found a way out,” he said. “I believe that in the coming days and weeks we will finally resolve all issues as there cannot be any questions, any complications between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine.”