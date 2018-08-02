BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The community of Quinhagak (KwIn-hah-gahk) is awaiting the return of about 60,000 artifacts unearthed from a nearby ancient village and sent to Scotland.

KYUK-AM reports the western Alaska community is hoping the Yupik artifacts will make it in time for a museum opening next week.

The items were sent to be cleaned and preserved at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Archaeologists began excavating the ancient village of Nunalleq nearly a decade ago after permafrost started melting, revealing the items.

The Qanirtuuq Native Village Corporation converted a former school into lab for the archaeological site last summer, allowing the items to be locally preserved. The lab will also serve as a cultural center and museum, which is opening next week.

