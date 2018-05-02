YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat made to a Yuma school district.
Yuma police say they received a call late Tuesday night alerting them to a possible school shooting the next day at a school in the Crane School District.
The threat did not name a specific school.
Crane Middle School was put on “shelter in place” status on Wednesday as a result.
Officers looking into the validity of the threat say their investigation led them to the teen.
He has been booked into a Yuma County juvenile detention facility for threats, interference with or disruption of an educational institution, disorderly conduct and criminal nuisance.