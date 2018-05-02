YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat made to a Yuma school district.
Yuma police say they received a call late Tuesday night alerting them to a possible school shooting the next day at a school in the Crane School District.
The threat did not name a specific school.
Crane Middle School was put on “shelter in place” status on Wednesday as a result.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
Officers looking into the validity of the threat say their investigation led them to the teen.
He has been booked into a Yuma County juvenile detention facility for threats, interference with or disruption of an educational institution, disorderly conduct and criminal nuisance.