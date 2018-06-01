YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Yuma say a 42-year-old man was fatally shot early on Friday.
Officers responded to a call of a fight and shots fired around 3 a.m.
The man, Edward Rowland, Jr., was found shot and was sent to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven’t made an arrest and continue to investigate.
