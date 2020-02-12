WASHINGTON — Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Wednesday advised U.S. diplomats and those considering the profession not to despair over the current state of their field, but to “roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

“We all need to get in there and fight for what we believe in,” she told an audience of diplomats, faculty and students at Georgetown University, whose Institute for the Study of Diplomacy presented her with an award for diplomatic excellence.

It was Yovanovitch’s first major public appearance after her testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing, during which she said that Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his associates, along with some Ukrainian officials, actively tried to undermine her by spreading false information about her anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

Trump ordered the 33-year State Department veteran fired last spring after a smear campaign by Giuliani, indicted Ukrainian Americans Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, pro-Trump media and others.

After her departure from Kyiv, Trump withheld nearly $400 million in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. In a July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump called Yovanovitch “bad news” and warned “she’s going to go through some things.”

The call, in which he asked Zelensky to do the “favor” of investigating Democratic political rivals, led directly to Trump’s impeachment. He was acquitted in a Senate vote earlier this month.

Yovanovitch retired this month from the Foreign Service. Since her return from Ukraine in May, she has taught at the Georgetown institute, which presented her with the Trainor Award, given annually for distinguished diplomatic service.

A full complement of retired senior U.S. diplomats filled the front rows of a packed auditorium that included some previous winners of the award and Georgetown students. Yovanovitch was introduced by Thomas Pickering, a former undersecretary of state and ambassador to Russia and the United Nations.

Showing a persona absent from her tense testimony before the House impeachment panel in November, Yovanovitch, 61, smiled broadly when she was given a lengthy standing ovation. She thanked Georgetown for taking in and “sticking by me when, frankly, I was nothing but trouble.”

In remarks frequently interrupted for applause, she largely avoided the Ukraine controversy and spoke instead of her immigrant family, the importance of American diplomacy and its rewards as a profession.

Much of her remarks referred obliquely to the challenges State Department professionals now face, from reduced staffs and budgets, low morale, and accusations by the Trump administration that many government professionals are part of the president has called the “deep state” working against his administration.

“We can be pessimistic and sort of give up … or we can believe in ourselves and do the hard work,” Yovanovitch said. “I believe that this is a time for each one of us to pick our passion … We all need to be contributing to making our community, our country, our world, the kind of place we want it to be.”

In a question-and-answer period with Georgetown students and William Burns, the former deputy secretary of state and ambassador to Russia, she was asked what had sustained her during what Burns called “these deeply undignified times.”

Calling it a “through-the-looking-glass kind of experience for me,” Yovanovitch provoked a laugh from the audience with an indirect reference to Trump’s phone call with Zelensky. “When you go through some things, to fall back on cliches, you have to dig deep.”

In addition to close friends, colleagues and family, she said, “one of the silver linings” was that “every friend, every teacher, every person I’ve ever known in my whole life has reached out to me over the past six months.”

“It’s a little like going to your own funeral,” Yovanovitch said. “People share how you’ve touched them … Sometimes I had no idea.”

One positive thing that came out of the last several months, she said, was positive attention paid to Ukraine and a renewal of bipartisan support.

“American diplomacy is more important than ever,” Yovanovitch said, urging the students to strongly consider it as a profession. “We need public servants and diplomats when times are great. We need them even more when there are challenges.”

“What I found over this fall was that at a certain point, it is harder to do the wrong thing than the right thing,” she said.