MrBeast, the most-followed U.S. YouTube star, says he was invited to go on the Titanic submersible that imploded last week.

The online personality, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, on Sunday shared a screenshot of a text message that reads, “I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.”

The image does not show who sent the text message.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine,” MrBeast tweeted Sunday morning. “I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

All five people aboard the OceanGate Expeditions submersible were presumed dead Thursday after the U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion” during a trip to view the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean.

The grim announcement followed a multi-day search for the Titan submersible, which lost contact shortly after going underwater.

MrBeast, who has 162 million YouTube subscribers, frequently posts videos in which he takes part in stunts or expensive experiences. T-Series, an Indian music and film production company, is the only YouTube account with more subscribers.

The 25-year-old MrBeast did not disclose why he turned down the invitation to go on the submersible.