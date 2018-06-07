NEW YORK (AP) — An actor who appeared in a YouTube crime show has been found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment.

Authorities say Tyrone Fleming, who played Tye Banga on “848 ,” was found dead at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Worried co-workers contacted his family after he failed to show up at his job at Con Edison.

Friends and relatives described Fleming as a good man and a hardworking father of two.

The New York Police Department is investigating.