NEW YORK (AP) — An actor who appeared in a YouTube crime show has been found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment.
Authorities say Tyrone Fleming, who played Tye Banga on “848 ,” was found dead at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Worried co-workers contacted his family after he failed to show up at his job at Con Edison.
Friends and relatives described Fleming as a good man and a hardworking father of two.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
The New York Police Department is investigating.