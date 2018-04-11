ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s yearly youth turkey hunting spring weekend saw a big drop in the number of birds killed.
The Roanoke Times reports that 457 turkeys killed last weekend, a 27 percent drop from last year.
Hunters said unseasonably cold weather was to blame. In some hunting areas, hunters had to contend with snow and freezing temperatures.
The regular spring turkey season starts April 14.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com