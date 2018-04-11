Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s yearly youth turkey hunting spring weekend saw a big drop in the number of birds killed.

The Roanoke Times reports that 457 turkeys killed last weekend, a 27 percent drop from last year.

Hunters said unseasonably cold weather was to blame. In some hunting areas, hunters had to contend with snow and freezing temperatures.

The regular spring turkey season starts April 14.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

