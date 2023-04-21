Rates of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning among U.S. children and teenagers surged 30% from pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, which analyzed data from poison control centers, showed that among ages 10 to 19 the biggest spike came from preteens, with a 73% increase in 2021 from 2019. About 40% of incidents involved common over-the-counter medications, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen and diphenhydramine. Branded versions of those drugs are Tylenol, Advil and Benadryl, respectively.

The pandemic had widespread effects on mental health, causing anxiety and depression rates to rise worldwide. Young people, particularly women, were at a higher risk of suicide and self-harm. In the U.S., nearly a third of teen girls said they seriously considered suicide in 2021, and 57% reported feeling sad or hopeless.

“An urgent need exists to strengthen programs focused on identifying and supporting persons at risk for suicide, especially young persons,” the researchers wrote.

The report, released on Thursday, reported 114,700 suspected suicide attempts by self-poisoning in 2021, compared to 88,500 in 2019. The data through September of last year showed incidents remained elevated from before the pandemic.

Warning signs of suicide If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. The more of the signs below that a person shows, the greater the risk of suicide. Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

