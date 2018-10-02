PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A debate between Oregon’s main gubernatorial candidates will feature youth asking the questions.

The meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. features Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, Republican Knute Buehler and Patrick Starnes of the Independent Party.

Buehler, a prominent Republican in the Oregon Legislature, beat two main rivals in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Buehler was the most centrist of the Republican front-runners.

Last week he unveiled his education plan, in which he would seek a minimum 15 percent funding increase in biennium education budgets, paid for by cuts in state and local government employees’ pension plan and health benefits

The Democratic incumbent Brown was first appointed governor in February 2015 after the resignation of John Kitzhaber. She easily was elected in her own right in 2016 to finish out the term of Kitzhaber, who resigned amid accusations of influence peddling involving his fiancee.