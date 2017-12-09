PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A youth football team is mourning the loss of a Rhode Island mother who was killed in a crash in South Carolina.
The West Elmwood Intruders, a Pop Warner team in Providence, says 32-year-old Ivette Figueroa died Friday while driving home with other players and parents from a national competition in Orlando, Florida.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of an SUV was heading northbound when the vehicle left the road on Interstate 95, hit a tree and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the driver.
The team says Figueroa’s 10-year-old son, who plays for the team, was injured in the crash. He remains hospitalized.
The team says its prayers are with Figueroa’s family and her three children.