BOSTON (AP) — A 16-year-old victim described by the police commissioner as a “young kid” was shot and killed on Halloween night in Boston.

Commissioner William Evans says officers responded to reports of gunfire at a public housing complex in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released.

Evans says the shooting apparently happened during an altercation between two groups. He says witnesses have not been cooperative.

There have been no arrests and he is asking members of the public to step forward with information.