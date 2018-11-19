On some of the newer planes flown by American, Delta and United airlines, the bathrooms in coach are just 24 inches wide. For comparison, that’s roughly the width of the average dishwasher.

At 5-foot-8, Eddie Santos is about average size, but on a recent flight from Los Angeles to Washington, a trip to the plane’s lavatory left him feeling like Gulliver in the land of Lilliputians.

It was a tight fit.

“I had to twist my shoulder just to get in,” he said. “It was uncomfortable.”

Flyer Melody Arganda was able to squeeze inside, but she said the space was so narrow her thighs brushed against the walls.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” complained the retired teacher from Riverside, California. “If I were any bigger, I wouldn’t have fit.”

Flying has become a game of inches, with airlines trying to squeeze as many passengers as possible on planes. They have made seats smaller, shrunk legroom and now, as Santos and Arganda discovered on a recent cross-country flight, made the bathrooms so small an average-size person feels squeezed.

By comparison, the average portable toilet is roughly 34 inches wide. Same with the stalls in the women’s restrooms at Reagan National Airport.

According to the manufacturer, the new-style bathrooms free up enough space to fit six more passengers onboard.

Delta was the first to introduce the smaller bathrooms in 2014, but the shift gained more attention late last year when American began using new jets equipped with the tiny lavatories. United debuted theirs in June.

Joseph “Pep” Valdes, a parking executive from Los Angeles, who is 5-foot-10, described his experience trying to use the bathroom on a recent American flight to Washington.

“If you are one inch taller, I don’t know how you’d get in there,” he said. “I saw some big guys [on the flight] and wondered . . .”

Travelers and consumer groups have bemoaned the downsizing of personal space on planes for years, watching as the average seat, once 18 inches wide, shrank by an inch and a half, and the distance between rows went from an average of 35 inches to 31 inches — 28 inches on some airlines.

But bathrooms? Really?

“Given the trend line in the decreasing of personal space, this is just another instance of the airlines treating their customers as profit points, not as actual people,” said John Breyault, a vice president of the National Consumers League. “I challenge any airline executive at any airline to have to change the diaper of a screaming infant in a two-foot-wide bathroom.”

(Note: The tiny bathrooms are equipped with pull-down changing tables. But fitting an adult, a baby and a diaper bag in the space would require some maneuvering.)

At 6-foot-1, Zach Guimond, a manufacturing engineer from Iowa, has grown accustomed to being squeezed when he travels. But on a recent flight — he can’t remember the model of plane — he found himself in a bathroom so tiny, he had to lean to one side to fit inside.

“Not only was there barely enough room to turn around, the ceiling was sloped, and I couldn’t even stand up straight,” he said. “It was pretty uncomfortable.”

He pulled out his phone and scrolled to a selfie he had taken. His head is angled against one of the walls, a grimace on his face.

Shirley Sosin, a retiree from California, remembers the good old days of flying when “you could put our makeup on” in a plane bathroom. “Men could shave. Things have changed,” she said.

But the reality is this: The nation’s airspace can handle only so many flights per day, so airlines have done the next best thing — they have found ways to put more passengers on every flight. A few inches here and there can make a big difference to an airline’s bottom line.

Gary Weissel, managing officer of Tronos Aviation Consulting, estimated that airlines like American could generate about $400,000 a year in additional revenue for each seat added. Weissel based his calculation on typical jet usage and the average fare.

Last fall, American told investors it could make an additional $500 million in revenue through 2021 by revamping its 737-800 jets to fit 12 more passengers and its Airbus SE A321 planes to fit nine additional travelers.

According to SeatGuru.com, American’s 737 MAX 8 has 172 seats — 12 more than the 737-800, which had 160. For those keeping track, that’s two additional rows. United’s 737-700 jets had 118 seats, but its newer 737-800V3 jets have 166. Translation: That is 48 more people competing for overhead storage.

It does not take an engineer to know that all that space for seats has to come from somewhere.

On its website, Rockwell Collins, the Iowa-based company that manufactures bathrooms for Boeing’s 737, boasts that installing its Advanced Spacewell lavatories can free up space for six additional passengers.

All this downsizing comes as the average American’s waistline is expanding.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American man weighs 196 pounds — nearly 30 pounds more than he did in the 1960s. The average American woman weighs 166 — nearly 19 pounds more than she did in the 1960s.

In addition, nearly 79 million Americans are obese — that is 35 percent of the population, and the number is projected to reach 50 percent by 2030.

But you do not have to be overweight to feel the squeeze when you fly.

There is no federal standard for bathroom size on single-aisle aircraft, so the decision is largely left to the airlines. However, aircraft with 60 or more seats that do not have an accessible bathroom for people with disabilities must provide an onboard wheelchair to provide access as long they have been given 48 hours notice. The chairs are designed to help disabled passengers get to the bathroom door — but not necessarily inside the lavatory.

Maddie King, a spokeswoman for United, said lavatories on the airline’s newer 737s are the “industry standard.” Joshua Freed, spokesman for American Airlines, said the company is “not unique and not alone” in lavatory size. Delta Air Lines declined to say how many of its planes have been equipped with the smaller bathrooms, but they do include jets that fly out of National.

All said they are not aware of passenger complaints about the bathrooms. However, earlier this year, flight attendants from American Airlines raised safety concerns about the smaller bathrooms with chief executive Doug Parker.

“We certainly hear about it from passengers,” said Jeffrey Ewing, national safety and security chair for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American’s flight attendants. “The bathrooms are very small. The sinks are tiny. They are not very comfortable.”

Flight attendants from other unions have also raised concerns.

“These ‘space-saving’ bathrooms have created accessibility issues for passengers of size and passengers with disabilities,” said Taylor Garland, spokeswoman for the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. “Depending on the airline’s configuration, the aft bathroom doors have caused physical injuries to passengers and crew. We continue to press airlines to mitigate these issues and ensure accessibility for all passengers. But this issue deserves attention and needs to be addressed.”