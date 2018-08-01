JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young is sharing a personal story about a granddaughter that he says has struggled with drug addiction.

The Alaska Republican says he has “soberized” the woman, who is her 20s, three times. He says she will spend time with him and assure him that she is OK but later fall back in with those who have negatively influenced her.

He says he wishes he could eliminate drug dealers. He says resources, like halfway houses, are needed.

He shared the experience during a forum on Alaska Native issues, after a man told a story of how he had worked to get sober.

Young, who is the longest-serving member of the House, is seeking re-election this year. He didn’t disclose the source of his granddaughter’s addiction.