JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy known for his jump rope abilities was struck and killed by a car while walking home in Jersey City.

Authorities say Jeremiah Grant was walking from a team fundraiser Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a Jeep. Grant was a member of the Honey Bees, a champion double-dutch roping group that once appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the Jeep’s 60-year-old driver drove off until witnesses flagged him down. Witness Jose Pimentel says the driver told him he thought he had hit a backpack.

The driver remained at the scene until police arrived. No charges have been filed.